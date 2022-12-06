South Korea, Japan out but Asia closer to winning 1st Fifa World Cup | The Nation

background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, December 06, 2022

Japan and South Korea were eliminated in the round-of-16 at the World Cup, but their impressive displays won the hearts of fans worldwide and showed East Asian football is rising fast. The Nation talked to fans of both teams after the latest matches in Qatar.

