This video shows the moment that HTMS Sukhothai sank beneath the waves in the Gulf of Thailand on Sunday night (December 18).

The warship was on patrol off Prachuap Khiri Khan’s coast when it began listing in strong winds and waves, causing seawater to flow into its electrical system, cutting the engines and flooding the hull.

The Royal Thai Navy launched a search and rescue mission with three ships and two helicopters plus help from nearby oil tankers. So far, 75 of the Sukhothai’s 106 crewmembers have been plucked from the sea and brought safely ashore.

Rescuers were still searching for 31 missing personnel from the ship on Tuesday.