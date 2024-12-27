Driving a Low-Carbon Economy and Society with EGAT: The Green Mission

In this interview, he shares EGAT’s bold plans under PDP 2024, steering Thailand toward a net-zero carbon emissions future in electricity generation.

Learn how solar energy, hydro energy, and the innovative Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology are shaping the next chapter of energy consumption in Thailand. With unwavering confidence and readiness.

EGAT is paving the way for a cleaner, greener tomorrow while ensuring reliable and sustainable power for the nation.

Don't miss this exclusive insight into Thailand's Green Mission! Together, let's power a brighter future.