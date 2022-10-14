It was an encouraging sight for the struggling publishing industry to see huge crowds of book lovers at Book Expo Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Wednesday.

At a time when it is assumed that the pervasive influence of social media had taken a toll on people's reading habit, the crowds were a relief for publishers and retailers.

The organiser of the expo, the Publisher and Booksellers Association of Thailand, expects this event to generate around 300 million baht in revenue from book sales.

The association stressed that books are still important for people, especially for children's development.

Here's the atmosphere at the event, which runs until October 23.