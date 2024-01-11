PM signs Move Forward Party’s draft on Clean Air Act | The Nation

background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, January 12, 2024
THURSDAY, January 11, 2024

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday signed the draft of the Clean Air Act proposed by a task force of the Move Forward Party while he was visiting the government’s transport projects in Chiang Mai province.

After the draft was signed by the premier at the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 41 base in Suthep district, the task force said it would forward the document to Parliament for the next step in deliberating on the law aimed at ensuring people’s right to clean air and reducing PM2.5 air pollution from various sources.

