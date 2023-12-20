The Nation Daily: 20 December 2023 | The Nation



The cabinet is to submit the draft of the Marriage Equality Bill to the Parliament for consideration. The bill is said to have drawn on three earlier drafts submitted by The Justice Ministry, Move Forward Party and the public.





Thai Cabinet has earmarked 4.9 billion baht for a comprehensive assistance package aimed at helping debtors across different groups.





Food delivery platform reveals Som Tum Poo Pla Ra or Papaya Salad with Crab and Fermented Fish has become the best selling dish, with over 4.4 million orders throughout the year.





Some 50% of Thais of working age are not financially ready to retire, a survey by the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy at Chulalongkorn University has found.





Sakarin Krue-on's solo exhibition, 'Monument of an Awakening Era,' tells a story of the consequences of human boundless greed, which led to the extinction of beautiful creatures.