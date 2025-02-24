Grab x Bar B Q Plaza | Thailand’s restaurant marketing never stops being creative!

Thailand’s restaurant marketing never stops being creative! Two major brands have teamed up in an exciting collaboration to launch a fun campaign together. It's undeniable that the trend of dining out is making a strong comeback. Recognizing this shift, GrabFood, a leader in food delivery and marketing innovation, quickly partnered with the well-loved restaurant chain Bar B Q Plaza—not just a top-tier BBQ brand but also one of the most creative names in the restaurant industry.

Together, they launched an eye-catching campaign, ‘Grab Gon: Secret Half-Price Deals’, through GrabFood Dine Out Deals, allowing customers to purchase exclusive in-restaurant deals via the app. The campaign made a huge splash upon launch, particularly at Siam Square One, where the entire restaurant was wrapped in a massive, attention-grabbing display, celebrating this groundbreaking collaboration between a food delivery giant and a food retail powerhouse.