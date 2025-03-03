7-11 SME Thai—Happiness in Every Purchase | The Nation in Brief

The ‘SME Thai—Happiness in Every Purchase’ campaign introduces the ‘SME Product’ logo, which is awarded to selected SME products. This logo represents the dedication and hard work of Thai entrepreneurs who strive to deliver the best-quality products to customers.

7-Eleven believes that supporting SMEs is not just about helping entrepreneurs—it’s about building a solid foundation for Thailand’s economy. Currently, 7-Eleven supports over 50,000 SMEs and farmers, generating income and creating job opportunities through more than 20,000 locally made products sold in 7-Eleven stores and online channels.

This initiative not only uplifts local communities but also enhances Thailand’s overall economy. The SME products available in-store reflect the passion of Thai farmers and entrepreneurs. You’ll find items like dry fruits, Thai herbal drinks, Thai instant noodles, Thai food and snacks, and many more authentic Thai products at 7-Eleven.