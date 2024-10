This new modernist showcase at ICONSIAM is set to captivate jewelry lovers.

First Chaumet Boutique in Thailand Chaumet is continuing its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Following Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi, it is now Bangkok’s turn, the vibrant capital of Thailand, to welcome its first Chaumet boutique, situated in one of the city’s most prestigious malls.

The boutique is dedicated to a selection of High Jewellery and the emblematic Joséphine collection.