Baan Dalaa x Grok 1970 | The Nation Lifestyle

For Thai Food Lovers, we bring you an exclusive collaboration menu to indulge in today.

Baan Dalaa by Angkana and Grok 1970 celebrate the richness of Thai ingredients by creating 12 exclusive cross-cultural dishes inspired by the provinces of Surat Thani and Ratchaburi.

Each dish reflects their artistry and inspiration. This collaboration project presents an innovative menu that perfectly blends the local ingredients and flavors of Ratchaburi and Surat Thani. Two chefs, deeply passionate about local produce, have come together to craft 12 creative and captivating dishes.

These special menus are served exclusively at Baan Dalaa by Angkana and Grok 1970 until the end of November. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind Thai Food Vibe experience!