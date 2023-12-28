The Nation Daily: 28 December 2023 | The Nation

background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, December 29, 2023
The Nation Daily: 28 December 2023

THURSDAY, December 28, 2023

- Thai PM Srettha’s personal wealth valued at over 650 million baht - Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya among most visited cities worldwide in 2023 - Seniors are most vulnerable to cyber threats - Demand for sustainable products could lead to carbon neutrality

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin owns wealth valued at 650 million baht, including a 50-million-baht luxury car and 38 watches, Thailand’s corruption watchdog made public today.

Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya Secure spots among most visited cities globally in 2023, with 22.78 million international visitors to Thailand's Capital.

The Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2023 reveals that the group most vulnerable to cyber threats comprises internet users over 60 years old.

Food supply expert states that the increasing demand for sustainable products is a trend that will lead the world toward carbon neutrality, as sustainability aligns with consumers’ needs.

GISTDA released satellite images from Cosmo-SkyMed-4 on December 28, 2023, identifying flooding areas in the lower South, totaling approximately 13,416 hectares.

