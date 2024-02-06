WEDNESDAY, February 14, 2024
Analysis of the iTV share case involving Pita Limjaroenrat. | The Synopsis EP2

TUESDAY, February 06, 2024

We’ll explore the law concerning media ownership by politicians, the proceedings of the Constitutional Court, and the impact of their ruling on both Pita’s political journey and the broader landscape of politics in Thailand. #Pita Limjaroenrat #TheSynopsis #iTV

