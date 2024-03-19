Time to Talk - Wit Sittivaekin, an Economic Time Machine | EP.1
Introducing 'Time to Talk,' our new programme representing the iconic status of opinion leaders and the convergence of insights from local and global influencers. . Our vision and mission aim to connect Thailand to the world.
This episode explores Thailand's economy through the lens of someone who experienced childhood during the country's economic crisis, eventually becoming a well-known storyteller as a podcaster and reporter.