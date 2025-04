In this episode, we delve into media noise, truth distortion, and how to survive the modern media maze.

Our guest, M.L. Nattakorn Devakula (Khun Pluem), shares how he cuts through the chaos with sharp analysis, unfiltered commentary, and that unmistakable Thai rhythm.

From livestreaming marathons to real-world wake-up calls, we explore what it takes to stay focused in a world designed to distract.

🎧 Watch the full conversation now on Time to Talk | EP. 35