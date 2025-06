He didn’t just launch a label — he sparked a cultural shift.

Sukie Kamol Sukosol Clapp, the mind behind Bakery Music, takes us through three decades of rewriting the soundtrack of Thailand.

From indie anthems to chart-shaping hits, he opens up about legacy, passion, and the massive B.Day Concert that’s about to shake the scene.

This isn’t just an interview. It’s a masterclass in vision, rebellion, and timeless sound.

Let’s hear in Time to Talk | EP. 39