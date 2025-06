In this episode, we sit down with Kaweewut Temphuwapat, the driving force behind SCB 10X and CIO of SCBX, to talk about what it really takes to turn vision into venture.

From embracing failure as part of learning, to launching initiatives like Project “Typhoon”, Kaweewut reveals how Thailand’s financial future is being built—one experiment, one bold move at a time.

💬 Let’s talk about startups, AI, and scaling with purpose—it’s Time to Talk.