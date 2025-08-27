Whale Store xoxo! - Milk Pansa & Love Love Pattranite I Time to Talk EP.44

Start your morning with the sapphic couple that’s stealing hearts everywhere

Milk Pansa (Whale) and Love Pattranite (Maew Nam) from the hit series Whale Store xoxo

Catch their laughs, sweet stories, and behind-the-scenes moments that will melt your heart.

Then join them again tonight at the Finale Fan Meeting

🕢 7:30 PM at Paragon Cineplex

เช้านี้มาปลุกหัวใจให้ฟูไปกับ “คู่เจิ้น” ที่กำลังขโมยหัวใจแฟน ๆ ทั้งประเทศ

มิ้ลค์-พรรษา (วาฬ) และ เลิฟ-ภัทรานิษฐ์ (แมวน้ำ) จากซีรีส์ Whale Store xoxo

ชมเบื้องหลังสุดน่ารัก เสียงหัวเราะ และเรื่องราวอบอุ่นใจที่จะทำให้คุณยิ่งอิน ก่อน

เจอกันอีกครั้งใน Finale Fan Meeting เย็นนี้ เวลา 19.30 น. ที่ Paragon Cineplex

Let’s hear in Time to Talk | EP. 44