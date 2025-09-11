Harmony Secret – LookMhee&Sonya Lilly&Belle | Time to Talk EP.45

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

The story of Harmony Secret (ดีลลับฉบับเล่นเล่ห์) captured hearts with its mix of romance, mystery, and the undeniable chemistry of its leads. Now, as the series finale arrives, Time to Talk with Tha Pipoauh goes beyond the screen.

LookMhee & Sonya and Lilly & Belle join us to reflect on the journey of their characters, the impact of the show on Thailand’s GL series landscape, and how their on-screen bonds compare to real life.

-What are their personal secrets?

-How do they see themselves and each other, away from the spotlight?

-And what moments from filming will stay with them forever?

For fans, this is the closure you’ve been waiting for. For newcomers, it’s the perfect gateway to understand why Harmony Secret became a must-watch.

 

