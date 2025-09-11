Harmony Secret – LookMhee&Sonya Lilly&Belle | Time to Talk EP.45

LookMhee & Sonya and Lilly & Belle join us to reflect on the journey of their characters, the impact of the show on Thailand’s GL series landscape, and how their on-screen bonds compare to real life.

-What are their personal secrets?

-How do they see themselves and each other, away from the spotlight?

-And what moments from filming will stay with them forever?

For fans, this is the closure you’ve been waiting for. For newcomers, it’s the perfect gateway to understand why Harmony Secret became a must-watch.