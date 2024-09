Present at the event called “Icons of Football Match Day Live” in Bangkok were Paul Ince, Robbie Fowler, and Patrik Berger from the Merseyside team as well as Dwight Yorke from the Manchester side.



The superstar players signed Thai supporters’ shirts and football collectibles before watching the match live with fans.



Liverpool fans were buoyed while the Red Devils were upset by the result, which left the latter now sitting in 14th place, with a -3 goal stand from a single win.