World needs proof of human technology to drive digital era, says CEO

Taking role in AI era

Blania explained that people can access World proof of human service by simply downloading an application and verifying themselves with a device called “orb” once.

He noted that several devices like thermal cameras have been installed in the orb to ensure that anybody who comes to verify themselves is actually human. It takes a picture of your face and actually also your iris because that is the only thing that can scale billions of people, he added.

He confirmed that this kind of verification helps reduce complications in traditional verification systems, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) method for commercial banks.

With the World ID, people will be able to verify themselves through different services like games, social media and dating platforms. People can receive WLD for every activity in the network, he added.

“I think as AI will become better and better, what I expect to happen is that you will need to authenticate like if you do very expensive transactions or open a bank account, you might have to go to an orb to authenticate very important transactions,” he said.

Looking ahead

Blania said World proof of human technology is currently available in more than 20 countries around the world, and around 11 million of 25 million users have already verified their proof of human.

As Thais are now able to visit three designated locations in Bangkok to sign up for World’s proof of human service, he expects more orbs to be available in convenience stores, gas stations, banks and train stations in the future.

He expects the proof of human service to become mainstream within two years, confirming that verification will cover other services in the future, such as dating platforms.

“Success for World proof of human service looks like that many of the largest platforms of the world start adopting our technology and eventually the large majority of the people global and worldwide that use the internet will start using some of our services,” he concluded.