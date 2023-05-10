Thailand is a constitutional monarchy with the King as the head of state. Almost every government since 1932 has accepted the constitutional arrangement.

Thailand has a bicameral parliament with an elected House of Representatives and Senate. The country has a mixed electoral system with both single-member constituencies and party-list MPs.

As the Bangkok Bureau chief, Stephan is planning and directing his team from now on until election day, but politics is not the only issue that he is interested in. When compared to other countries, Thailand is an ideal place to live in, known to be the kitchen of the world, rich in hospitality, offering tourism gateways at a low cost. But when having a closer look Thai people somehow wanting an even better life and living standards.

Meanwhile, for Thanchanok covering Thailand’s election yields a surprise every day.

Thailand is known as the Land of Smiles and in recent years the land of compromise, but the country’s politics has become complex, with polarized ideologies.

Despite many uncertainties, both of them are hopeful that Thai people will express their aspirations through their vote, and it will help move the country forward.