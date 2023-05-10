Thailand’s closely watched general election takes place in less than three weeks. This is a crucial period for the media in Thailand to report on the last and critical phase of campaigning by the political parties before May 14 when the whole country goes to the polls.
Stéphane Delfour, AFP Bangkok Bureau Chief and Thanchanok Srithaneadchai, Producer, shared their experiences and preparations for this demanding phase. They are positive that the outcome of this election would move Thailand forward and improve its people’s living standards!
As Thailand’s General Election is approaching in less than three weeks, media around the country are buzzing with activity. Reporters and cameramen are following each party on their campaign trail.
Foreign media in Thailand are also on the hunt for important news as the world keeps a close eye on the emerging scenarios.
After having had nearly the same government for the past 8 years, and anti-incumbency being a critical factor, the upcoming general election has drawn the attention of many in the Fo media too.
Although, the May 14 general election may not excite the western media as much as the 2019 election, which was the first after the 2014 coup and the 2017 Constitution. Many are hoping for change. Unlike western countries, Thailand has numerous political parties.
Thailand is a constitutional monarchy with the King as the head of state. Almost every government since 1932 has accepted the constitutional arrangement.
Thailand has a bicameral parliament with an elected House of Representatives and Senate. The country has a mixed electoral system with both single-member constituencies and party-list MPs.
As the Bangkok Bureau chief, Stephan is planning and directing his team from now on until election day, but politics is not the only issue that he is interested in. When compared to other countries, Thailand is an ideal place to live in, known to be the kitchen of the world, rich in hospitality, offering tourism gateways at a low cost. But when having a closer look Thai people somehow wanting an even better life and living standards.
Meanwhile, for Thanchanok covering Thailand’s election yields a surprise every day.
Thailand is known as the Land of Smiles and in recent years the land of compromise, but the country’s politics has become complex, with polarized ideologies.
Despite many uncertainties, both of them are hopeful that Thai people will express their aspirations through their vote, and it will help move the country forward.