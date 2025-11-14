Women of The Nation | Sirinthip Khatthiyakan: A Cancer Survivor, Inspiring Change for Others

Join Sirinthip Khatthiyakan, stage IV cancer survivor and Chairperson of the Thai Cancer Society, as she shares her journey and the foundation’s mission to transform the lives of cancer patients, improving their quality of life, supporting them through treatment, and helping them return to normal or near-normal living.

Through strong partnerships with the private sector and government, the foundation is able to expand its reach and provide meaningful support to patients and their families. Among these partners is La Roche-Posay, contributing through its Cancer Support program that empowers cancer patients every day.

✨ Watch, get inspired, and see how hope, resilience, and collaboration can make a real difference.