British PM Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law draws disbelief after giving 10 Downing St as her address

Sudha Murty, wife of Indian technology giant Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, said on an Indian comedy show that the immigration officers at the airport refused to believe she would be staying at the Prime Minister’s official residence, reported business daily Mint.

Known for her impeccable sense of humour, the philanthropist and book author told comedian Kapil Sharma on his show that most people could not believe that she was the mother-in-law of Sunak, who is married to her daughter Akshata Murty.

Blaming her modest appearance for the disbelief she drew at the airport, she said the immigration officer looked at her and said: “Are you joking?”