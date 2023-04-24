Former Peru president Toledo sent to jail after extradition from US

Toledo, 77, has been ordered to serve a pre-trial detention of 18 months inside a police base on the outskirts of the capital Lima, an official statement said.

Former presidents Alberto Fujimori and Pedro Castillo are held at the same prison.

Citing health issues, Toledo's lawyer told reporters that he would seek permission for him to be placed under house arrest instead.

Toledo, president between 2001 and 2006, had turned himself in on Friday for extradition and arrived on Sunday morning at the airport in Lima.