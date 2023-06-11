Colombian Child plane crash survivors in 'acceptable' state of health

The siblings were found on Friday (June 9) in Caqueta province after weeks of searching by the military, indigenous communities and others, and were initially treated by military medics before being transported to a military hospital in the capital Bogota.

Four Indigenous children are in an "acceptable" state of health, the government said on Saturday.

"In general, the boy and the girls are in an acceptable state. According to the medical reports, they are out of danger," Defence Minister Ivan Velasquez said during a press conference after the visit.

The children are not yet able to eat, he added, but are being hydrated and stabilized.

The siblings have suffered insect bites and other minor injuries, army Mayor General Carlos Rincon said, but "life-threatening conditions are ruled out."