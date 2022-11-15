Tempeh, cassava will easily fill stomachs in future, forum hears

The forum was organised by the United States think-tank the Atlantic Council.

“In terms of nutrition, tempeh contains similar amounts of energy, protein and iron compared to beef. It has significantly higher levels of fibre and calcium and significantly lower levels of salt and saturated fat,” Amadeus said on Sunday.

He said tempeh can produce the same amount of protein as beef, with four times less energy consumed and twelve times less emissions released, at an eight times cheaper price, which translates to a greener solution for food production.

Amadeus added that the fermentation process, which originated in Indonesia 300 years ago, was very versatile when it came to basic ingredients.

“Tempeh is a fermentation process that we can apply to almost every grain except for legumes. Here I have mombin tempeh, kidney bean tempeh, black bean tempeh and almond bean tempeh. It’s a process,” he said.

“My grandpa used to eat tempeh made using the tofu industry by-product okara in the form of tempeh gembus because he couldn’t afford the whole bean tempeh,” he added.