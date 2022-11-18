Cambodia’s rice crowned world’s No 1

“This reputation will further help promote the quality of Cambodian rice” and recognition thereof, he said, noting that the locally-grown grain must pass a host of inspections for shape, texture, smell, and taste to clinch the award.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina on November 17 took to Facebook to “profoundly congratulate” Phka Rumduol on its fifth coronation as World’s Best Rice, saying the honour would “bring pride to Cambodia”.

Mak Chamroeun, chairman of agriculture value chain management company AgriBee (Cambodia) Plc, voiced delight at the results of this year’s World Rice Conference, telling The Post that the decoration would provide a leg-up for the Kingdom’s milled rice export sector to better compete with other countries.

Milled-rice exports have been performing well this year, amounting to 509,249 tonnes in the first 10 months of 2022, up 10.67 percent from the 460,169 tonnes registered in the same time last year, as reported by the agriculture ministry on November 17.

Chamroeun said this fifth-time victory is a “great source of pride” for the CRF and government, and posited that it cements the reputation of Cambodian milled rice as a go-to option.

“I’d like to congratulate the CRF, partners and members, the agricultural community, as well as farmers who work hard for the cultivation and processing of rice to ensure quality and standards,” he said.

