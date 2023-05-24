Xanana Gusmao-led opposition wins most votes in parliamentary election

Gusmao's National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) won about 42 Percent of ballots cast with 100 Percent of the votes counted, according to election commission data carried by broadcaster Radio-Televisao Timor Leste.

Reuters could not reach the election commission for confirmation on Tuesday.

The Revolution Front for an Independent Timor-Leste (FRETILIN), the party of Prime Minister Jose Maria Vasconcelos, popularly known as Taur Matan Ruak, was second with about 26 % of the votes, with the rest split among 15 parties.

Sunday's contest was the fifth parliamentary election since Timor Leste, a country of 1.3 million people that gained full independence in 2002 after a quarter-century rule by neighbouring Indonesia.

The former Portuguese colony must now wait to see who the newly formed legislature will choose as prime minister.