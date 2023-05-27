When an online job search becomes a trap for the unwary

The salaries posted by the fraudulent companies are almost double or triple regional minimum wages (UMR). Citing Kompas, the highest UMR in the country is in Karawang regency at rupiah 5.17 million followed by Bekasi city at 5.15 rupiah million.

Santoso is not the only one to fall victim to fraudulent or illicit companies. Previously, The Jakarta Post interviewed Jaya, who chose not to divulge his real name, a former ojek (motorcycle taxi) driver trafficked to Myanmar after accepting an online post for a “sales marketing” role in a Thailand investment firm.

The business was a “love scamming” company, the job being to steal money from people by pretending to be in love with them. The scam is also known as “pig-butchering”, whereby con artists win their victims’ faith by making grand promises of love and financial prosperity.

Yusuf warns that the current social media job postings can trap the unwary, especially since many fraudulent businesses are carbon copies of legitimate ones. He says that the fraudulent firms’ recruitment practices are identical to legitimate enterprises. They have got everything covered, from HR to PR to social media. The interviews, however, are unnecessary formalities for both the prospective employees and the victims.

Candidates are typically told to apply for a tourist visa and added to a Telegram group chat after their interviews. Most of these businesses, according to Yusuf, also promise them lodging and transportation. Furthermore, the victims are not informed of the nature of their employment until they arrive at the bogus organizations.

Long road ahead

Identifying and avoiding social media job scams has a long way to go.

At least 20 Indonesian migrant workers were recently rescued from a fake organisation in Myanmar, and according to Santoso, this is simply the “tip of the iceberg.”

“Do not apply for the job if they tell you to apply under a tourist visa. You need to check the company on the internet, whether it is real or not,” Santoso says.

Devi Ariyani, executive director of the Indonesia Services Dialogue (ISD), warns that the government and society cannot focus solely on one aspect while combating cybercrime. She states that cybercrime has evolved to several platforms, such as job postings on social media, phishing emails, and phone calls.

Thus, she asserts that agencies such as the Communications and Information Ministry, the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) and the police must collaborate with other stakeholders, including social media platforms and telecommunications companies.

“We can’t just look at the problem through social media platforms,” Devi says.

According to Devi, to combat cybercrime, the collaboration and support of the general public are essential for keeping tabs on cybercrimes like fraudulent job postings. She says few people know about social media job fraud, thus, efforts to educate the public about cybercrime must be improved.

“The education that is required cannot be one-sided. To eradicate cybercrime, a comprehensive effort involving numerous stakeholders is necessary. We can’t only rely on social media companies deactivating an account suspected of scamming; law enforcement agencies must be proactive in tracking the accounts,” Devi says.

Indonesia could learn from neighboring countries in the fight against human trafficking.

Malaysia passed the Anti-Fake News Law in 2018, with 500,000 ringgit ($110,530) fines for those who create or spread false news and imprisonment of up to six years.

Meanwhile, Singapore adopted the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) in 2019, with fines of S$50,000 ($37,238) or five years’ imprisonment for those who disseminate false information online.

According to Devi adequate training for law enforcement agencies is critical, especially given the ever-changing nature of criminal activities. Criminals continuously evolve and develop their methods of operation.

As a representative of Migrant Care, Yusuf urges careful scrutiny of job postings on social media.

“It is your right to work abroad, but other options exist.” People who have returned are also given a debriefing. Because working abroad is safe if they attend a government to government [G2G] job fair event, such as in South Korea or Japan,” Yusuf explains.

“Lastly, just be careful,” he says.

Yohana Belinda

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network