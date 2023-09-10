Malaysians continue to waste rice despite price rise, say eatery owners

“Malaysians are so ‘generous’ in wasting food,” said Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association vice-president C. Krishnan.

“There is often leftover rice in the plate, whether it’s half or a small portion,” he said.

His workers, he said, would always find uneaten rice when they cleared tables.

Krishnan said restaurants had made concerted efforts to curb rice wastage and mitigate the impact of rising prices.

“Unfortunately, sometimes customers order food but do not eat it,” he added.

He said eateries might explore the possibility of introducing dining options such as smaller bowls.