Singapore extends its cybersecurity programme 

Heng said that the aim is to deepen and enhance the region’s cybersecurity capabilities, enabling it to respond effectively to emerging cybersecurity threats and challenges.



ASCCE has collaborated with over 40 partners, including international organisations, industry stakeholders, academia, and Asean dialogue partners. The institute has organised more than 50 programmes involving approximately 1,600 senior officials from the Asean region and beyond, according to Heng.



Singapore introduced the United Nations-Singapore Cyber Fellowship in 2021, focusing on discussions among high-level national cybersecurity officials from UN member states and providing them with interdisciplinary expertise in overseeing cyber and digital security policymaking, strategies, and operations effectively.



Positioning itself as a key player in global cybersecurity, Singapore's proactive steps in enhancing security not only signify its dedication but also reflect a broader commitment to fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange.