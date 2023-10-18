Singapore extends its cybersecurity programme
Reaffirming its dedication to enhancing global cybersecurity and national capacity building, Singapore this week launched the extension to its SG Cyber Leadership and Alumni Programme.
The initiative was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW) 2023 event, which was held from October 16 to 19 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. This year's SICW highlighted the importance of facilitating a global conversation on the ever-changing digital landscape.
“Singapore has previously committed SGD 30 million to cyber capacity building, a commitment now extended for an additional three years, from 2024 to 2026. The SG Cyber Leadership and Alumni Programme is designed to cater to individuals at different stages of their cybersecurity journey,” Heng said.
This comprehensive programme offers training courses structured around three distinct levels. It is open to participants from all countries and encompasses a “Cyber Leaders’ Alumni Fellowship”.
In 2016, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) initiated the Asean Cyber Capacity Programme (ACCP), investing SGD 10 million to enhance cyber capacity in Asean member states. The Asean-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE) was launched 3 years later.
Heng said that the aim is to deepen and enhance the region’s cybersecurity capabilities, enabling it to respond effectively to emerging cybersecurity threats and challenges.
ASCCE has collaborated with over 40 partners, including international organisations, industry stakeholders, academia, and Asean dialogue partners. The institute has organised more than 50 programmes involving approximately 1,600 senior officials from the Asean region and beyond, according to Heng.
Singapore introduced the United Nations-Singapore Cyber Fellowship in 2021, focusing on discussions among high-level national cybersecurity officials from UN member states and providing them with interdisciplinary expertise in overseeing cyber and digital security policymaking, strategies, and operations effectively.
Positioning itself as a key player in global cybersecurity, Singapore's proactive steps in enhancing security not only signify its dedication but also reflect a broader commitment to fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange.