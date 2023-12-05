ASEAN needs to strengthen economic health screenings

A rigorous and timely assessment of the economic situation and near-term prospects lays the foundation for detecting risks, vulnerabilities, and challenges that could potentially lead to economic and financial instability, he explained, adding that it was better to prepare and prevent than repair and repent.

Li was speaking at the ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum in Japan, which saw the launch of AMRO’s flagship report, the ASEAN+3 Financial Stability Report (AFSR).

This is the second edition of the forum and follows on from the inaugural event held in Singapore last year. The forum brings together policymakers, academia, and industry thought leaders to discuss issues concerning the macro-financial stability and economic outlook of the ASEAN+3 region, comprising the10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, Japan, and Korea.

Stressing the importance of AMRO’s surveillance work, which he said should be more customised to the region, hence more responsive to emerging challenges, and further broadened to cover longer-term structural issues, Li suggested that ASEAN needs to enhance resilience against spillovers or contagion from shocks to safeguard the region’s financial stability.