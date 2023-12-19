Indonesian transgender community shines spotlight on pollution with fashion
Deep in the slums of Jakarta, a transgender community is using fashion to raise awareness about their lives and that of the environment in this densely populated, polluted city.
Strutting on a makeshift catwalk, the members of the Sanggar Seroja dance studio show off dresses made of plastic cutlery and bottles, and in keeping with the festive season, some of the clothes are made to look like Christmas trees.
The event is the brainchild of Mama Atha, founder of the Sanggar Seroja dance studio and de facto head of the transgender community of Duri, whose residents mainly work as buskers and makeup artists. She calls her models the "Trans Super Heroes".
Sutina, a local resident in Duri, said she was supportive of the work of the transgender community. "I’m happy that they can create these fashion shows and help with recycling trash around here.”
Homosexuality and queer identities remain socially unacceptable in majority Muslim Indonesia, but homosexuality is not illegal, except in the ultra-conservative, autonomous province of Aceh.
Rights groups, however, fear the LGBT and queer community are at risk from changes to Indonesia's criminal code which are set to take effect in 2026 and under which a spouse, parent or child may report morality-linked offences such as having sex outside marriage or even living together.
Mama Atha, remained hopeful shows like theirs could thrive despite the obstacles the LGBT community could potentially encounter.
"It's difficult not only to hold this event, but to show that transgenders can be creative is very difficult," Mama Atha said after wrapping the show. "But thank God here in Sanggar Seroja we are able to show the public that we can always create art."