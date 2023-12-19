Indonesian transgender community shines spotlight on pollution with fashion

Strutting on a makeshift catwalk, the members of the Sanggar Seroja dance studio show off dresses made of plastic cutlery and bottles, and in keeping with the festive season, some of the clothes are made to look like Christmas trees.

The event is the brainchild of Mama Atha, founder of the Sanggar Seroja dance studio and de facto head of the transgender community of Duri, whose residents mainly work as buskers and makeup artists. She calls her models the "Trans Super Heroes".

Sutina, a local resident in Duri, said she was supportive of the work of the transgender community. "I’m happy that they can create these fashion shows and help with recycling trash around here.”