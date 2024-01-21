Indawgyi Lake provides shelter to over 20,000 water birds

They formed four groups and collected data for the front and west sides of the lake, around Indawgyi Creek and another group, he added. According to those who went on field trips, illegal gold-digging businesses are paying money to various armed groups to dig gold illegally around Maingnaung River, between Maingnaung and Indawgyi, upper Nyaungbin village and along Nant Tain River.

Gold digging began in 2000 and as a consequence, forest depletion, destroying of plantations and farmlands, scarcity of fish species and other things happened, according to locals.