Japan emperor expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

If the visit is realized, it would be the Emperor’s first trip abroad since his accession to the Imperial throne.

It is extremely unusual for an Emperor to attend a funeral in a foreign country. The only other occasion was in 1993 when the then Emperor, now the Emperor Emeritus, visited Belgium to attend the state funeral of King Baudouin, with whom he had a long-standing friendship.

In light of the Queen and the Imperial family interacting for nearly 70 years over three generations — the Emperor Showa, the Emperor Emeritus and the current Emperor — the government is also hurrying to coordinate other attendees.

The Emperor’s visit to Britain was originally planned as his first trip abroad since his accession to the throne after he was invited by the Queen. But it was postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.