Japan's Imperial couple depart for UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

It is the first time for the Imperial couple to visit another country since the Emperor ascended to the throne.

At 10:15 a.m., the Imperial couple was seen off by their 20-year-old daughter Princess Aiko at the entrance of their living quarters at the Imperial Palace, where the Emperor told her, “Off I go.”

At the airport, the Emperor and Empress bowed in gratitude toward Crown Prince and Princess Akishino, who saw them off, and others, and then departed the airport shortly after 11 a.m.

The Imperial couple is scheduled to arrive in London on Saturday afternoon local time, and will attend the queen’s funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey. They will return to Japan on Tuesday afternoon.