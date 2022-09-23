Japan to remove entry restrictions from Oct 11

The PM made the announcement in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

“I hope many people will utilise it,” Kishida told the press later. “I want to support travel, entertainment and other industries that have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Thailand is among 70 countries that Japan had visa waiver agreements with before the pandemic, and it will be reinstated after October 11. Thai passport holders will be part of the blue group, which means they will not be required to provide vaccine passport, RT-PCR test results or be required to isolate.

The cap on daily arrivals will also be lifted, Kishida said.

Japan has been slowly raising the daily arrival cap over the past six months, starting with 5,000 on March 1 to 50,000 now.