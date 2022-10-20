Japanese bakery offers a delicious bargain and a mystery through vending machine

The confectionery shop, Matsue Claude, has set up a vending machine for customers to buy up the bakery’s unsold cakes.

Customers select cakes that are already boxed, so they cannot see what they are purchasing. The idea of selling the shop’s unsold cakes this way has not only cut back on food loss but also encouraged a work-style reform.

The machine was already set up near the entrance of Matsue Claude to sell cookies and other baked goods. However, on August 15 the shop started selling fresh cakes — each of which costs about 500 yen (127 baht) for two slices — only on days when there were cakes left unsold.

The shop started referring to the selling method as “SDGs gacha for imperfect cakes”, which is named after the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “Gacha” comes from the gachapon vending machines that dispense toys in capsules. Customers do not know what they have bought until they open it.