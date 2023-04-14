Afghan teachers float to school on inner tubes

They use them to commute to the school they teach at in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, paddling their rafts across fast-moving water to get to the other side of the 46-metre-wide river.

There are no bridges or boats to make the journey easier and for years, 12 of the 15 staff have used this means of transport, weathering higher water levels after rain.

The school they teach at currently has 1,040 students, including girls attending primary classes. It was opened in 2004, but the education ministry told them just three years later the school complex was too dilapidated for use. There are only three classrooms left now and most of the classes are held outdoors.