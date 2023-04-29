S. Korea can develop nuclear weapons but chooses not to: South Korean President

Speaking at Harvard University’s Kennedy School in Boston, President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed growing public calls within South Korea for the country to pursue its own nuclear armament amid escalating North Korean missile threats.

“However, nuclear weapons are not just a matter of technology. There are complex politics and economics and political and economic equations related to nuclear weapons,” he said. “There are various values and interests that must be given up when possessing nuclear weapons.”

When asked about whether the Washington Declaration implies South Korea's recognition of North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons, he said it did not.

"I object to approaching North Korea's nuclear issue as disarmament, not as denuclearisation,” he said.

Yoon and Biden said they adopted the declaration during their summit on Wednesday.

Under the Washington Declaration, South Korea and the US will launch a nuclear consultation group as a new mechanism to focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues. It would facilitate "systematic operations" of information sharing and the movements of strategic assets of the two countries.