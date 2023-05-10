Robbery Group Takes Over 100 Items from Tokyo’s Rolex Shop

Investigators searched the area and found four individuals who had entered the hallways and balconies of an apartment building located roughly 60 meters from the van. The trio that robbed the shop had been dressed all in black. None of the four at the apartment building wore such outfits, but police suspect they changed their clothes afterwards.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old, an 18-year-old high school student and two 19-year-olds who all reside in Yokohama, the MPD announced Tuesday. When the police asked them about the allegation of unlawfully entering the residential building in Akasaka, the high school student reportedly replied, “I don’t know,” while the other three admitted to the charge.

The van was rented and the license plate appears to have been replaced, according to sources. The MPD will search the seized van to see if the stolen items were left inside and will also analyze the smartphones confiscated from two of the four arrested suspects.

The Japan News

Asia News Network