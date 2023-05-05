Tokyo bookstore starts 24-hour operations

Nocturnal customers were seen popping into Yamashita Shoten’s Setagaya branch after staff had locked the doors at 7 p.m. on a recent night.

Customers have to scan a QR code with their smartphones to enter the 100-square-meter store, which is located on a quiet shopping street near Shoin-jinja-mae Station on the Tokyu Setagaya Line.

“I’ve been shopping at this bookstore since I was small. But sometimes I can’t get here before it closes,” said customer Hidehiro Tomizawa, 30. “The 24-hour system is very convenient.”