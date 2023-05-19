US, Japan, committed to 'holding Russia accountable' for Ukraine war, Biden tells Kishida

“We stand up for shared values, including supporting the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign territory, and holding Russia accountable for its aggression,” Biden told Kishida during a meeting, just ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The G7 summit runs from Friday to Sunday (May 19–21), in which member country leaders are expected to discuss a possible tightening of sanctions on Russia, and security concerns about China, among other issues.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year but the war has largely stalemated, although Ukraine is expected to start a counteroffensive soon.