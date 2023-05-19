US, Japan, committed to 'holding Russia accountable' for Ukraine war, Biden tells Kishida
United States President Joe Biden told his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Thursday that the US and Japan will "hold Russia accountable" for its invasion of Ukraine.
“We stand up for shared values, including supporting the brave people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign territory, and holding Russia accountable for its aggression,” Biden told Kishida during a meeting, just ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.
The G7 summit runs from Friday to Sunday (May 19–21), in which member country leaders are expected to discuss a possible tightening of sanctions on Russia, and security concerns about China, among other issues.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year but the war has largely stalemated, although Ukraine is expected to start a counteroffensive soon.
Norway donating F-16 jets to Ukraine 'not on the agenda' now - defence minister
Norway donating F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is not on the agenda at the moment, the country's defence minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on Thursday.
"When it comes to F-16 ... it's not on the agenda now and I really don't want to speculate on any possible future donations," he said during a news conference with British defence minister Ben Wallace when asked by a reporter whether Norway would be giving F-16s to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was making progress in persuading the West to supply Ukraine with fighter jets - with US-built F-16s flown by several Nato nations in particular focus.
However Western governments have been wary of leaving their own countries undefended by giving away too much equipment. They have also avoided sending anything that could strike deep into Russian territory and give Moscow a reason to escalate the war.
Britain and Norway have agreed to increase cooperation on undersea capabilities, including countering threats to undersea infrastructure, the defence ministers confirmed after a British government statement on Thursday.
Reuters