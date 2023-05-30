China sends first civilian astronaut to space

The spacecraft, Shenzhou-16, or "Divine Vessel", and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert in northwest China at 9.31 a.m. (0131 GMT).

The astronauts on Shenzhou-16 will replace the three-member crew of the Shenzhou-15 that arrived at the space station late in November.

China has already announced plans to expand its permanently inhabited space outpost, with the next module slated to dock with the current T-shaped space station to create a cross-shaped structure.

The journey is the maiden flight of China’s third generation of astronauts and the first time a Chinese civilian has travelled to space.

Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the agency, gave details of the flight at a news conference on Monday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China. The crew members of Shenzhou 16 consist of mission commander Major General Jing Haipeng, Colonel Zhu Yangzhu and Professor Gui Haichao.

After the Shenzhou XVI enters orbit, rapid rendezvous-docking mode will be activated for the spacecraft to approach and then connect with the radial port on the Tianhe core module, according to the official.

Jing’s team will take over the Tiangong space station from their peers from the Shenzhou 15 mission — commander Major General Fei Junlong, Senior Colonel Deng Qingming and Senior Colonel Zhang Lu — who arrived on Nov 30.