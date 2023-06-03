India train derailment: Toll rises to 207, injured now at 900, says chief secy

Confirming the sharp upward spiral in the death toll, the chief secretary said, “According to the latest report from Speculation Relief Commissioner, Odisha, the toll from the Balasore derailment has risen to 207 while the number of injured passengers is now at 900,” Jena said. According to the officials, 3 National Disaster Response Force, 4 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for the rescue operations at the accident spot.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday took stock of the situation and reviewed the rescue operations at Control Room.

The Minister ordered the provision of free medical treatment to all the injured victims in the BSKY facility hospitals and other private hospitals. Cost of medical expenses shall be borne by the state, he added.