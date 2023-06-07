Whither digitalisation in Japan, the land of innovation – and faxes?

Government services in Japan offer more proof of the digital lag. Many are not accessible online, instead requiring citizens to use paper applications or visit government offices.

But perhaps the starkest evidence of Japan’s analogue addiction is fax machines. These remnants from a previous era are still prevalent in offices. Faxes are useful because contracts and official documents in Japan still use hanko, or official seals, rather than signatures. Faxes, which can be stamped with a hanko and kept as a paper record, are still more popular than emails and digital signatures.

The use of outdated data storage methods such as CDs and floppy discs will persist among the country’s 1,900 government organisations, laments the Digital Agency of Japan, which is responsible for the country’s online transition.

The creaking data system made headlines during the Covid-19 outbreak when Yamaguchi Prefecture officials sent floppy discs containing citizens’ data to local banks for distribution of financial aid. A glitch in the data saw 46.3 million yen (about US$11.5 million) in aid added to one resident’s bank account.

Japan currently ranks a lowly 29th out of 63 economies in the International Institute for Management Development’s world digital competitiveness ranking, behind regional rivals Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and China.

Martin Schulz, a policy economist at IT giant Fujitsu, said: "Japan's reliance on traditional payment systems is partly a result of its success in achieving world-class efficiency with analogue technologies."

Schulz, an adviser to the Japanese government, added, "When it comes to business operations, they do it the same way family-run businesses have been doing it for generations. Conducting business in this way is typical for the Japanese."

Japan’s government has long been aware of the need to address the digital lag, which threatens efforts to foster innovation worth trillions of dollars and revitalise an economy still lagging behind 1990s GDP levels.

In a 2019 report, the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) warned that Japan was facing a digital crisis due to businesses failing to adapt to digital systems.

Then-prime minister Yoshihide Suga pledged to accelerate the digital transformation across the country.

Policies allocating a budget of 5.7 trillion yen were introduced to develop digital infrastructure in regions experiencing labour shortages as the population aged rapidly.

The pandemic also served as a warning sign for the country to leap over the gap to digitalisation.

Schulz said that while many countries have used the Covid crisis to explore new avenues for conducting business digitally, Japan has only just begun laying the foundation for the digital era.