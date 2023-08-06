SK jamboree fate hangs in balance as UK, US contingents set to leave campsite

"The host decided to go ahead with the event, assuring that they will do everything possible to address the issues caused by the heat wave by adding additional resources," it added.

In a separate statement on Friday, British Scouts said they plan to move their people to Seoul from the Saemangeum site. More than 4,000 British Scouts joined the event, becoming the largest contingent in the event.

US Scouts also followed suit.

Lou Paulsen, a senior official of the US contingent, told Yonhap News Agency that due to the hot weather, US Scouts will move to Camp Humphreys, an American military garrison in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometres south of Seoul, and plan to stay there through Aug. 11.

The pullout decisions came although President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Friday to provide unlimited air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to protect young participants in the jamboree event and finalized the spending of 6.9 billion won (US$5.3 million) to assist the event.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also visited the Saemangeum site, pledging to put the central government at the forefront of the efforts to ensure the safety of the Scouts.

