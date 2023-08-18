Chinese academic blames geopolitical tensions for increased protectionism

Jia Yu of Peking University's Institute of New Structural Economics said that rising geopolitical tensions had led to more protectionism and increasing use of cross-border restrictions on national security grounds.

According to the Global Trade Alert website, trade restrictions imposed by countries had risen significantly, especially in the high-tech sector, she said.

She said globalisation had been affected by Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and climate change. The first risk to business growth is global supply chain bottlenecks and logistics restrictions, she added.

“Today, we are facing re-shoring [transferring operations back to home country], near-shoring [relocating businesses to nearby countries] and friend-shoring [rerouting supply chain to countries politically and economically safe to avoid disruption],” she said.