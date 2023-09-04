Asia News Network ramps up cooperation to amplify Asia’s voice

Anam who is also the incumbent chairman of ANN, highlighted that, as Asian countries being a very important player in the international sphere, Asian media must use the opportunity of the alliance of the leading 22 English dailies to tell Asian story to the world.

In its last edition of Asia-Pacific regional economic outlook, released in May, the International Monetary Fund expected Asia to contribute nearly 70 percent of global growth in 2023, and the growth in the region is projected to accelerate to 4.6 percent this year from 3.8 percent last year. In particular, China and India together are forecast to generate about half of global growth this year.

The challenge of the moment is to turn this network into an efficient and independent news service for its members and the broader Asian market, he said. He urged all participating members to make ANN a more effective network of media collaboration.

As to how to enrich ANN content, Zaffar Abbas, editor of Dawn Media Group of Pakistan, suggests the ANN platform should offer a broader range of opinions, editorials, exclusive features, and human-interest stories, with the news taking a secondary role.

He noted international readers are interested in features and opinions from Asian countries, which ANN can excel at producing. To draw an audience beyond its member regions, Abbas believes that ANN should create original content free from biases.

In addition, ANN delegates also attended a captivating cultural heritage exhibition hosted at the China Daily headquarters office in Beijing. The event featured mesmerising tea art performances on-site, exquisite crafts from various ethnic minorities, as well as tea and coffee from Pu’er, in Yunnan, the birthplace of one of the world's most renowned fermented Pu’er tea.

They will participate in the Forum on Cultural Heritage Conservation and make field visits to local businesses in the following two days.