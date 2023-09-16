Italy's invasive blue crab has Korean seafood fans excited

As it stands, 97 % of imported crabs in Korea are from China, with the remaining 3 % from Pakistan and Tunisia, according to data from the Korea Fishery Trade Association.

Although it is uncertain how much the Italian blue crabs would cost, experts speculate that the price would be similar range to the Pakistani and Tunisian crabs – about US$6.50 per kilogram, potentially making it a cost-effective substitute for the premium domestic blue crabs.

The crucial question remains: Will the taste of the Italian blue crab match that of the beloved local crabs?

While nobody knows for sure, the seafood importer claimed in comments to local news outlets that the Italian blue crabs are in fact very similar to indigenous blue crabs, even more so than their Pakistani and Tunisian cousins.

There is one caveat: The harder shell of the Atlantic blue crab makes it harder to eat, as many people eat gejang with the shell on.

Despite this limitation, traders hope this Italian pest will find a fan base in Korea.

Moon Ki Hoon

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network